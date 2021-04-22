Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Celsion by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.