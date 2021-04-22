CEMIG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,171% compared to the average daily volume of 350 call options.

CIG stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

