CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 608,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 699,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 549,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.