Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Centogene alerts:

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.04 on Friday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -2.25.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centogene by 1,070.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Centogene by 109.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.