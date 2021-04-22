Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the first quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Century Aluminum is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs. It should also gain from higher global demand for aluminum, supported by strong manufacturing activities. Efforts to lower debt level are also encouraging. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher alumina costs which are expected to hurt margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. Moreover, power costs are expected to rise in the first quarter due to weather-driven rise in domestic energy prices and seasonal issues. The company’s stretched valuation is another concern. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,442. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $12,376,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $4,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

