Chad L. Stephens Acquires 40,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

