Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.82. 145,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,079,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the first quarter worth about $156,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $6,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chargepoint by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000.

About Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.