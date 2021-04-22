Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Haynes International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $363.47 million, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.