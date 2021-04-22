Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of GasLog worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in GasLog by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.83 on Thursday. GasLog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.