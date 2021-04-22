Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

CTMX stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

