Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 264,314 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,549,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,338,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.