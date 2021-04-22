Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $693.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

