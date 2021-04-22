Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

GTLS opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 183,758 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

