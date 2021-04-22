ChartEx Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $84,272.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00280349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.47 or 0.01100746 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00700461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.44 or 1.01040376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

