Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

