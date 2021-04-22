Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $10.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,497.28. 10,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $834.18 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,623.63.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.