Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1,800.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,598.90.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,507.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $834.18 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

