Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,598.90.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,507.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,456.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.23. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $834.18 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

