Christopher T. Fraser Acquires 80,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

