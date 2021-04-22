Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $163.88 Average PT from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Chubb stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.09. 61,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

