Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

