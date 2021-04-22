Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN traded up $8.08 on Wednesday, reaching $219.04. The stock had a trading volume of 630,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,460. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.