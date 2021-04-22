CIBC Increases Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRLXF. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

