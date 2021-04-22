CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.35.

MFC stock opened at C$26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$51.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.41.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

