Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,806. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

