Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

