Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 10.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 17.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,223. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL traded down $21.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,192.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,876. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,051.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

