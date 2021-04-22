Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $104.55.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

