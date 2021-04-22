Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $160.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XRX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 86,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xerox by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xerox by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

