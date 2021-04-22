Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $160.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on XRX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.
NYSE:XRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 86,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xerox by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xerox by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
