Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

