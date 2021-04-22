Citigroup Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $331.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.