Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $56.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

