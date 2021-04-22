Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

