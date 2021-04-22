Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of NET stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -189.17 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 673,150 shares of company stock valued at $51,767,751. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

