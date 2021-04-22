CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

