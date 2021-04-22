Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. Cognex has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

