Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNS stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 3,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,104. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.