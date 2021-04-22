Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Trading Down 3.8%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $65.72. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

CNS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

