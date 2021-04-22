Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

