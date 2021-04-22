Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $8,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.