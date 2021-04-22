Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 107.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

CMCO opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.