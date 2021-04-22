Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $54.43. 641,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.