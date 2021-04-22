Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

