Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The company has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

