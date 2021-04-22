CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,398,000 after buying an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.