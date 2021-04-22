Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 40,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,708. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $799.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

