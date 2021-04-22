Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.73. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 16,481 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.