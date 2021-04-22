Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.68

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 54534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.