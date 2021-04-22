Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.68

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 54534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

