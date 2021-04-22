Comparing Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Evergy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evergy and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Xcel Energy 1 6 1 0 2.00

Evergy currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $72.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Evergy.

Volatility & Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Evergy pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evergy and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.85 $669.90 million $2.89 22.36 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.33 $1.37 billion $2.64 27.02

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Evergy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,800 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 13,000 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,620,400 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Evergy, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.