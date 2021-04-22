Comparing HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) & TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and TTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 15.89 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A TTEC $1.64 billion 3.00 $77.16 million $1.89 55.79

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08% TTEC 5.57% 30.50% 8.44%

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TTEC pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TTEC has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HireQuest and TTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A TTEC 0 3 4 0 2.57

TTEC has a consensus target price of $89.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.13%. Given TTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TTEC is more favorable than HireQuest.

Volatility & Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of TTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TTEC beats HireQuest on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia. It serves customers primarily in the construction, industrial/manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, recycling/waste management, disaster recovery, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients. The TTEC Engage segment provides essential technologies, human resources, infrastructure, and processes to operate customer care, acquisition, and fraud detection and prevention services. TTEC Holdings, Inc. serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

